TRUMP CFO guilty of tax fraud

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of Trump Organization Inc., arrives at court in New York on Aug. 18, 2022. 

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges, the latest blow to former President Donald Trump in a fraught few weeks that have seen fresh legal peril emerge from several directions.

Weisselberg, 75, entered his plea Thursday in state court in Manhattan, admitting he participated in a yearslong scheme to avoid taxes by paying certain workers with unreported perks like housing and cars. The executive, who worked for the Trump family real estate business for four decades beginning under the former president's father, pleaded guilty to all 15 counts in his indictment.