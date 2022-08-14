TRUMP-RECONSTRUCT

John Bolton, national security adviser in the Trump administration, recalled that the president would at times ask to keep the highly classified visual aids, pictures, charts and graphs prepared to augment his presidential daily brief. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

As FBI agents pulled up to Donald Trump's Florida club Monday morning to conduct a search for top-secret government documents - approved by a federal judge and requested by the attorney general of the United States - the former president was by chance already huddled with his lawyers in Trump Tower in New York, a thousand miles to the north.

They were supposed to be preparing Trump to be deposed later in the week in an entirely different matter, a civil probe of Trump's family business. But the session was interrupted by a phone call informing the former president of the extraordinary events unfolding at his Mar-a-Lago Club, said Ron Fischetti, his New York attorney.

A video of former president Donald Trump is played during a June 13, 2022, hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.  