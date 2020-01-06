MANCHESTER — A city woman was caught with a loaded handgun at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport security checkpoint Monday morning.
Transportation Security Administration officers detected a 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets in her carry-on bag, according to Transportation Security Administration.
TSA contacted the Londonderry Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the woman for questioning before allowing her to give the firearm to a non-traveling companion for safekeeping, according to a news release.
“The woman said she forgot that she had a loaded gun in her bag,” the news release stated.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if the weapons are properly packaged and declared.
Anyone who brings firearms to the checkpoint can be subject to criminal charges. TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.
“When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates,” the release stated.
