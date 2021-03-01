A Tuftonboro man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting a woman in his home Sunday, state police said.
State troopers and Tuftonboro police responded to reports of a disturbance on Dame Road at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. According to police, troopers were told a man shot a gun, hitting a woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital, state police said.
Bobby Tremblay, 40, of Tuftonboro, was charged with assault with a firearm, second-degree assault, simple assault, reckless conduct, obstructing the report of a crime, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
He was arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court and was ordered held on preventive detention.