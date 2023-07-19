FILE PHOTO: Rapper Tupac Shakur's star is unveiled posthumously on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a picture of Rapper Tupac Shakur next to his star during its posthumous unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 7, 2023.  

The investigation of the death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur took a new turn Tuesday as the Las Vegas police confirmed it served a search warrant in the case.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the warrant was served in the city of Henderson, Nev., on Monday "as a part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation." It declined to comment further.