LITTLETON – A review of closed-circuit TV footage at the Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School helped police identify and later charge a food service worker with possessing methamphetamine that she dropped outside the facility earlier this year.
Jessica LaFlam, 35, of Jefferson, was indicted in April by the Grafton County Grand Jury on one count of possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 28.
In court documents, LaFlam, who is represented by a public defender and has a trial tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023, told police that the drugs, which were found by a school employee between the modular building on the school campus and Bishop Street and turned into Littleton Police, were hers.
The drugs, which weigh less than an ounce, although no specific weight is given in court documents, “…fell out as I was getting my phone out of my pocket,” said LaFlam in a statement she gave to Littleton police that was later used to obtain a warrant for her arrest.
“I take full responsibility for the actions I made,” said LaFlam, who is identified in court documents as having worked for the Abbey Group food service company.
“It was unprofessional and dangerous,” she said, “and I would have never put my job or endangered any of the children that go to Lakeway.”
Through her attorney, LaFlam has asked the court to allow an “independent forensic analysis” of the state’s evidence, and Judge Peter Bornstein has granted the motion but with a partial objection by the state.
If found guilty of the charge, a Class B felony, LaFlam faces between 3½ and 7 years in state prison.
Littleton police, in their probable-cause affidavit, said in looking at CCTV recordings from the date and location where the methamphetamine was found, they were able to determine that three people had gone in front of the cameras.
After ruling out the two other people, police focused on LaFlam, which court documents said, had walked on a path into the building shown in the video that “would have had her walking directly where the drugs were located.”
During a Feb. 7 interview by police at Lakeview Elementary, LaFlam voluntarily agreed to a search of her cellphone on which were allegedly found communications ”of drug prices and also a picture of LaFlam” – that she had sent to her boyfriend — “holding a methamphetamine pipe.”
LaFlam, according to court documents, allegedly told police that she was “struggling with issues at home” and that she had used methamphetamine three times, most recently a week and a half earlier.
Shown a picture of the double plastic-bagged methamphetamine that was turned into Littleton police, LaFlam “stated that the drugs found were the same drugs she had used,” the court documents said.