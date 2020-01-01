Two accused of impaired driving after New Year's crashes in Newmarket

NEWMARKET -- Two drivers who were allegedly impaired are facing charges after separate crashes that kept police busy on New Year's Eve.
Police said officers were first called to the area of 26 Ash Swamp Road at 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for a report of an accident.
Donald Dobeck III, 24, of 9 Bolton Road in Clinton, Mass., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
A second crash was reported a few hours later.
In that incident, Nathan Lemire, 37, of 14 Fox Garrison Road in Lee, was arrested on several charges after Newmarket police responded to an accident on Route 152 at around 3:30 a.m.
According to police, Lemire took off on foot after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
Lemire, who wasn’t hurt, was found after a State Police K-9 was called in to assist with tracking and located him following a 90-minute search through a heavily wooded area.
Lee police also assisted Newmarket Police and State Police.
Lemire was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, conduct after an accident, operating without a valid driver’s license and resisting arrest.
Police said Lemire was also wanted on a previously issued bench warrant for driving without a valid license.
Lemire and Dobeck were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to appear in the Brentwood Circuit Court on Jan. 20.
