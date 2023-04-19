FILE PHOTO: Shooting at a teenager's birthday party in a dance studio in Dadeville

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers walk through the crime scene, a day after a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in a dance studio, in Dadeville, Alabama, U.S., April 16, 2023. 

 CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in last week's shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 - both from Tuskegee, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.

The shooting on Saturday took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people about 50 miles (80.47 km) northeast of Montgomery.