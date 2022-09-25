US-NEWS-TWO-ARRESTED-AFTER-BRAWL-OUTSIDE-1-YB.jpg

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley holds a rally with colleagues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2nd from R), Ilham Omar (L) and Rashida Tlaib (2nd from L) at Marcella Playground in Roxbury on Sept. 24, 2022 in Boston.

 Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Two men have been taken into custody following a brawl between protestors — including a congressional candidate — and four other men outside a political event featuring the “Squad” congresswomen, the Somerville Police Department said Sunday.

The police were called after a verbal dispute between two protestors, identified as Richard Cadigan-McCarron and Shawn Nelson, and the group of men escalated into a physical confrontation after 4 p.m. behind the Somerville Theatre, the department said.