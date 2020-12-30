Two people have been arrested, after a man said he was attacked with a hammer and stabbed on Spruce Street in Manchester on Tuesday evening.
Police investigated a report of a stabbing on Spruce Street, just south of Lake Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. No one was there, but a 23-year-old man showed up at the Elliot Hospital soon after, police said, with a stab wound in his arm.
The man told police a man and woman had attacked him on Spruce Street. He said the other man hit him in the head with a hammer repeatedly, and the woman stabbed him in the arm.
Police arrested Deng Chol, 43, and Sarah Fitton, 35, and both have been charged with first-degree assault. Fitton was arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester. Chol is being held on $2,500 bail, with his court date yet to be determined.