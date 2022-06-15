Two men, one from the Dominican Republic, were arrested for an alleged scam that cost a Hampton grandmother nearly $10,000.
Junior Samuel Ricart Fortuna, 19, from the Dominican Republic, and Luis Osmar Brito Urbaez, 32, of Dorchester, Mass., have been charged with conspiracy to commit theft, according to a news release from Hampton police.
Police said the arrests came after an alert bank teller grew suspicious when a customer tried to withdraw a large amount of cash for a second time.
The victim called Hampton police Monday and told officers that she had gotten a call from someone pretending to be her grandson who said he had been in an accident and needed money. A second person posing as a lawyer then called and told the victim that she needed to send $9,500 because her grandson had been hurt in the accident and was at fault for hitting a pregnant woman, according to the release.
The victim withdrew the money from the bank and paid it to two men who came to collect.
The thieves then demanded an additional $20,000 and the victim tried to withdraw more funds from the bank. That’s when the teller grew suspicious and convinced the victim to hold off and call police.
The victim’s grandson eventually contacted his grandmother and confirmed that he was not in an accident, police said.
The alleged thieves made another attempt to collect more money from the victim and police investigators made plans to be there when the collection was made.
Fortuna and Urbaez were arrested as they arrived at the residence, the release said. The two were arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $25,000 cash and ordered them to surrender their passports.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call them at 603-929-4444, or through the anonymous Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.