Two men – one from New York City, the other from Florida – have been charged with identity fraud in New Hampshire, after police say they were involved in a “large-scale retail fraud” operation on the East Coast.
Darrell Regular, 62, of New York, and Chuck Genoa, 34 of Altamonte Springs, Fla., were arrested on Tuesday after Nashua police were alerted by Connecticut State Police of an ongoing credit card scam at retail stores.
In a news release, Nashua police said investigators learned that Regular and Genoa had opened several credit card accounts at the TJ Maxx store on Amherst Street, using false information, and had purchased merchandise and prepaid cash cards using the fraudulent cards.
Police officers responded to the area and located the two men.
The pair were seen on surveillance video in the TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls stores on Amherst Street in Nashua, the release said.
Regular was charged with three felony counts of identity fraud (posing as another); and two counts of theft by deception.
Genoa was also charged with felony identity fraud (posing as another) and theft by deception.
Police said Genoa had active arrest warrants from other jurisdictions, and was held as a fugitive from justice. Regular was held on $2,000 cash bail.