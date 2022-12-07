Two men – one from New York City, the other from Florida – have been charged with identity fraud in New Hampshire, after police say they were involved in a “large-scale retail fraud” operation on the East Coast.

Darrell Regular, 62, of New York, and Chuck Genoa, 34 of Altamonte Springs, Fla., were arrested on Tuesday after Nashua police were alerted by Connecticut State Police of an ongoing credit card scam at retail stores.