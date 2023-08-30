Two arrested in connection with shooting on Ash Street in Manchester Staff Report Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 Justin Middaugh Provided by Manchester Police +1 Brandon Middaugh Provided by Manchester Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two men have been arrested after a fight at an apartment on Ash Street in Manchester early Tuesday morning that left one man with a gunshot wound.Manchester police dispatched a SWAT team to 88 Ash St. shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a news release. Officers met a man outside the building who had been shot in the leg.Brandon Middaugh, 32, and Justin Middaugh, 30, both of Manchester were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with simple assault.Both were released on a $1,250 personal recognizance bond and have a court date of Sept. 29, according to a news release.The incident remains under investigation.Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Jurors selected for trial of Lowell police officer from NH accused of rape Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick not competent to face sex abuse trial, judge says Sentencing of two ex-Proud Boys leaders postponed +2 Two arrested in connection with shooting on Ash Street in Manchester +2 Wagner chief Prigozhin is buried in secret as Kremlin seeks to avoid unrest Manchester police seek gunman after shooting leaves one injured Load more {{title}} Most Popular Victim of fatal stabbing in Durham was GOP activist, attorney White supremacist and sex offender arrested in Wilmot Man assaulted in Portsmouth dies after fall from Hanover Street parking garage Suspicious death reported in Durham AG: Man stabbed to death in his Durham home Police ID man who died in fall from Portsmouth parking garage Trump is selling his mug shot on shirts, koozies and bumper stickers Nashua man charged with 2014 sexual assault of a child Man arrested for double stabbing outside Manchester club Manchester man arrested in Orange Street stabbing Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage