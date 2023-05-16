129 Ahern St.
Police responded to 129 Ahern St. Saturday afternoon for a report of multiple people being shot at an outdoor gathering. The housing project was quiet on Sunday morning.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that injured four people at the Elmwood Gardens housing project in Manchester Saturday afternoon. 

Arrested Monday were Emmanuel Sayle, 21, and Griffin O'Neil, 20, both of Manchester.