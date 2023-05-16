Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that injured four people at the Elmwood Gardens housing project in Manchester Saturday afternoon.
Arrested Monday were Emmanuel Sayle, 21, and Griffin O'Neil, 20, both of Manchester.
A third person was still being sought in connection with the case. Police are seeking the public's help to identify the person photographed wearing a hoodie and a partial facemask.
Manchester police said Sayle was charged with four counts of felony reckless conduct and one of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and has a parole hold.
O'Neil was charged with felony criminal liability (accomplice) to reckless conduct and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He also has a parole hold.
Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, two men approached a gathering with hoods and their faces partially covered and at least one started firing a gun, according to a news release.
“After the shooting, the pair was seen leaving the area in a white SUV,” the news release reads. “The incident does not appear to be random.”
Two patients were brought to Elliot Hospital with gunshot wounds and another with arm lacerations was treated on the scene. One patient with a gunshot injury was driven to Elliot at River’s Edge urgent care, according to a Manchester Fire Department news release.
Elmwood Gardens, which makes up five streets, is off the southernmost end of Elm Street in the city’s Bakersville neighborhood. Elmwood Gardens is maintained by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Manchester police detectives ask anyone with information about the third individual to call the department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.manchestercrimeline.org.
