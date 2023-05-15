129 Ahern St.
Police responded to 129 Ahern St. Saturday afternoon for a report of multiple people being shot at an outdoor gathering. The housing project was quiet on Sunday morning.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Emmanuel Sayle

Griffin O'Neil

Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that injured four people at the Elmwood Gardens housing project in Manchester Saturday afternoon. 

Arrested Monday were Emmanuel Sayle, 21, and Griffin O'Neil, 20, both of Manchester.

Who is this person?

Manchester police are looking to identify this person in connection with Saturday's shooting incident in which four people were injured.