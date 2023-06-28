NEW HAMPTON — An investigation Wednesday afternoon of a stolen car parked at the Kelley-Drake Conservation Area on Pemigewasset Lake led to the arrest of two people, including one who escaped while handcuffed from a locked police cruiser and tried to flee by going into the water, police said.
Jason Fornier, 32, of Belmont and Nicole Horne, 31, of Lee were arrested, New Hampton Police Chief Josh Tyrrell said, in the incident that began around 2:40 p.m.
At that time, Tyrrell said his agency received a tip that a Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen several weeks ago in Hampton, was at the conservation area, on the west end of Lake Pemigewasset.
Upon arriving at the conservation area with another officer, Tyrrell said he made contact with Fornier, who was in the driver’s seat of the Civic while Horne was in the passenger seat.
Tyrrell said that while the other officer took Horne into custody and placed her into his cruiser, he took Fornier into custody on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.
The chief handcuffed Fornier, with his hands behind his back, and placed him into the back of his cruiser, Tyrrell said.
However, as Tyrrell returned his attention to the Civic, Fornier somehow managed to squeeze himself through the 10-inch wide, slider-window partition that separates the back and front of Tyrrell’s cruiser, and ran toward the lake, seemingly intent on crossing a narrow inlet and getting to nearby Smoke Rise Road, Tyrrell said.
However, officers with the Bristol Police Department and their K9, Arro, along with troopers from the New Hampshire State Police, who had been alerted by Tyrrell, were waiting for Fornier, who was located by Arro.
Taken into custody by Bristol officers, Fornier, although uninjured, was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia for evaluation, said Tyrrell, and had a third charge added to his alleged offenses: escape.
“We heard the horn honk, because my cruiser was locked,” Tyrrell recalled, who then observed Fornier head “into the woods,” after which Tyrrell immediately made a call for assistance.
“He was trying to get to Smoke Rise Road to escape,” Tyrrell explained. A private way, Smoke Rise Road is off state Route 104, a busy east-west highway.
Tyrrell said he was very grateful for the rapid response from fellow law-enforcement agencies, which in addition to Bristol Police and State Police, included Meredith Police and the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.