Photo: 230629-news-stolencar

New Hampton Police Chief Josh Tyrrell leaves Kelley-Drake Conservation Area on Pemigewasset Lake on Wednesday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

NEW HAMPTON — An investigation Wednesday afternoon of a stolen car parked at the Kelley-Drake Conservation Area on Pemigewasset Lake led to the arrest of two people, including one who escaped while handcuffed from a locked police cruiser and tried to flee by going into the water, police said.

Jason Fornier, 32, of Belmont and Nicole Horne, 31, of Lee were arrested, New Hampton Police Chief Josh Tyrrell said, in the incident that began around 2:40 p.m.