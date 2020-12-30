Two men were arrested on gun charges after a SWAT raid in Nashua.
Just after midnight Tuesday, a Nashua police officer saw a driver he knew — Scott Collier, 39. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, the officer knew there was a warrant out for Collier's arrest for failing to appear in court.
A short while later on Hampshire Drive, just off Route 101A, other officers found the car the first officer said Collier had been driving.
Police met another man near the car, parked at 1 Hampshire Drive. The man wore a hat and face mask, so while officers said he looked like Collier, they said they were not sure it was him. Another man got out of the car, and police said he took off running.
The officers caught up with the man and took him into custody. Officers identified that man as Michael Demeritt, age 41, of Farmington.
As police chased Demeritt, they said the other man ran off, and they lost track of him.
Police searched the car the two left behind, and said they found two guns. One of the guns had been reported stolen, police said.
In a news release, Nashua police said they also found a Taser, fake police badges, a ski mask, hand-held radios and a set of handcuffs in the car.
Police said they believe each man had a gun before they got out of the car. Both Collier and Demeritt have felony convictions that make them ineligible to own firearms.
The next day, police said in a news release, they came to believe Collier had run to a Lock Street apartment.
Nashua's SWAT team and other police units swarmed the apartment at 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department.
Police arrested Collier on the warrant for failing to appear in court after he posted bail. He was held without bail for arraignment Thursday. Later, Nashua police added charges of armed suspect career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest. Police said there had been another warrant for Collier's arrest, for the charge of identity theft.
Demeritt was charged with armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of resisting arrest. He was arraigned Wednesday and is being held.
If convicted of the "armed career criminal" charges, Demeritt and Collier could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, and the charges of felons in possession of firearms could carry a sentance of up to seven years.
Nashua police ask anyone with information call the police department's crime line at (603) 589-1665.