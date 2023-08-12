Two bank robberies in Manchester in two days By Staff Reports Roberta Baker Author email Aug 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are looking for any information related to two bank robberies in the city on Friday and Saturday.On Saturday, at roughly 11 a.m., police responded to a reported robbery at TD Bank North at 300 Franklin Street.Police learned that a man covering his face with a construction vest walked into the bank, told the teller he had a gun and demanded money.He passed the teller bags to fill and then left the bank.The robber’s face was completely obscured, according to police. He wore a white construction hat, a yellow vest over his face, a gray baggie outfit, and was riding a bicycle.On Friday at 2:30 p.m., police received a report of a bank robbery at 170 Baker St. A man walked into Bangor Bank with a mobile phone to his ear and slid a note to the teller demanding money.He continued to talk on the phone and left on foot after he received the cash.The suspect was a white male with a mask, sunglasses, a white baseball cap and a blue shirt.At this time it’s unknown if the two crimes are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baker Author email Follow Roberta Baker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY YDC victims fund exec: $100 mil. might not be enough +3 Former SportsZone owner sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for sexual assault of a teen girl he coached Danville man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of mom {{title}} Most Popular Second man arrested in drug sting at auto-repair garage in Manchester Danville man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of mom City man charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images Two NH men arrested after Boston police say one hit cruiser and officer with car Investigation into fatal shooting of Danville woman in her home continues DEA in NH warns parents that 'one pill can kill' Mass. man who used Uber to deliver fentanyl from Lawrence to NH gets five years in prison AG's Office: Woman found shot to death in Danville Sanbornville man arrested after leading police on chase in 2 states Manchester man faces charges for child sexual abuse images Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage