MANCHESTER — Two bouncers face assault charges after a New Year’s beating outside an Elm Street bar.
A bystander captured the 1 a.m. scrum outside McGarvey’s Saloon on a cellphone video. In the video, three men in black shirts with the word “STAFF” printed on the back can be seen holding a man down.
Police said Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond, kicked the man in the head as he was lying on the ground. Dyer was charged with second-degree assault and released on $1,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 16 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.
Police said additional video showed Dustin Bourque, 32, of Raymond pushing the man from behind as they walked outside, and police said the bystander’s video showed Bourque assaulting another man. Bourque has been charged with two counts of simple assault. He was released on $1,000 bail. His arraignment is set for Feb. 10 in Manchester Circuit Court.
The man who was kicked in the head was treated outside the bar and released.
The kicks prompted an onlooker to confront the bouncers, and a physical confrontation followed.
Police charged a Manchester resident, Brandon Pichette, 31, with disorderly conduct, alleging he had a bouncer in a headlock — though if he did, it is not visible in the bystander’s video. When police arrived, a bouncer had put Pichette in a headlock.
In the days after the scrum, the bystander’s cellphone video was circulated online.
By the time police announced Pichette’s arrest, many people had seen the video that appeared to show Pichette intervening in the bouncers’ beating of the man on the sidewalk, not instigating the brawl.
Police assigned detectives to the case after the video surfaced and continued investigating the fight Thursday and Friday.
The Union Leader was not able to reach McGarvey’s owner Bob Scribner on Saturday, but on Thursday he said he had fired one person.
Meanwhile, dozens took to the police department’s Facebook page to express their outrage and confusion over Pichette’s arrest.
On Friday afternoon, the outpouring prompted the Manchester Police Department to take the unusual step of issuing a statement to reassure residents that they were still investigating the fight.
“The public’s outcry for justice has not been ignored by the Manchester Police Department,” spokesman Heather Hamel wrote in a statement. “Please understand that we are investigating the ‘entire’ incident, not just the 4 minutes of video that has been circulating on the internet.”
Manchester police announced Bourque’s and Dyer’s arrests early Saturday.
