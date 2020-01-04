MANCHESTER — Two bouncers face assault charges after a New Year's beating outside an Elm Street bar.
A bystander captured the 1 a.m. scrum outside McGarvey's Saloon on cell phone video. In the video, three men in black shirts with the word 'STAFF' printed on the back can be seen holding a man down .
Police said Trevor Dyer, 23 of Raymond kicked the man in the head as he lay on the ground. He was released on $1,000 bail for arraignment Jan. 16 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.
Police said additional video showed Dustin Bourque, 32, of Raymond, pushed the man from behind as they walked outside, and police said the bystander's video showed him assaulting another man. He has been charged with two counts of simple assault. Bourque was released on $1,000 bail for arraignment Feb. 10 in Manchester Circuit Court.
The man who was kicked in the head was treated outside the bar and released.
The kicks prompted an onlooker to confront bouncers and a physical confrontation followed that ended with police charging the Manchester resident, Brandon Pichette, 31, with disorderly conduct, alleging he had a bouncer in a headlock.
