The driver of a car involved in a police pursuit on Route 125 through several towns Sunday night was arrested Monday morning when he emerged from the woods after allegedly abandoning the vehicle in Lee and attempting to evade capture.
James Curit, 36, of Kingston, is being held without bail on charges of operating after suspension, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, reckless conduct, and possession of drugs.
Curit was nabbed Monday around 7 a.m. after he allegedly ditched the black Cadillac used in Sunday’s pursuit that began in Kingston just before 5:30 p.m.
His passenger, identified as Shane Eisener, 45, of Sanford, Maine, was arrested Sunday night after he was found during a search of the area where the car was discovered off the road in Lee, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Eisener was charged with resisting arrest and an open warrant from Rockingham County Superior Court. Additional charges are expected, State Police said.
According to Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr., a Kingston officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 125 near the Brentwood town line after learning that a bulletin had recently been issued by police in Haverhill, Mass., who were looking for the car.
Briggs said the vehicle failed to stop for the Kingston officer, who let state police take over the northbound pursuit once it entered Epping.
State police said that almost as soon as they learned about the fleeing car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving into oncoming traffic, the vehicle was spotted passing by the Troop A barracks on Route 125 in Epping.
Initial emergency communications indicated that some vehicles traveling on Route 125 were sideswiped during the pursuit, but Briggs said he wasn’t aware of any being hit. State police eventually terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns and other factors.
The car was found abandoned in Lee.
A police K-9 team was deployed as a foot search for the two men began. Eisener was found during the initial search.
Search efforts continued for Curit, who wasn’t immediately located.
State police were assisted by several law enforcement agencies, including New Hampshire Fish and Game, police from Epping, Lee, Kingston and Newmarket.
Curit is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Rockingham County Superior Court. Eisner is scheduled to be arraigned on the resisting arrest charge in the Dover Circuit Court on Sept. 16.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact State Police Sgt. Joseph Ronchi via email at joseph.t.ronchi@dos.nh.gov.