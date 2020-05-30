A Manchester demonstration turned tense Saturday afternoon after a man drew a gun in a confrontation with protesters, police and witnesses said. The man and one other have been charged with felonies
After a march around downtown Manchester Saturday morning dispersed, about 100 people went to the police station on Valley Street. Protesters there wanted police to march with them, kneel with them — do something to acknowledge George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis.
As protesters talked with police, including chief Carlo Capano, a pickup with a blue Trump 2020 flag and a Confederate flag sticker on its rear window, drove west on Valley Street. The occupants yelled at protesters, said protester Candice Fortune. Some of the protesters jeered.
Officers and civilians agreed to a moment of silence together in honor of Floyd. They bowed their heads together.
Then the pickup truck drove by again, the two men inside yelling “Trump! Trump! Trump!”
Someone threw a plastic water bottle at the side of the truck. The driver made a U-turn on Valley Street and pulled into a small parking lot.
Protesters ran across Valley Street toward the truck, and police followed. The protesters stayed several feet away.
The driver of the truck got out and displayed a handgun to the protesters, police spokesman Heather Hamel said.
Several protesters, including Fortune and Jakeila Brewer, saw the driver with a gun in his right hand, down at his side. Brewer said it was a shock.
About a dozen police officers surrounded the truck and handcuffed the driver. Minutes later, police walked two handcuffed men into a waiting police cruiser.
The man who displayed the gun and another man in the truck were taken into custody and booked, police said.
The two men, who police later identified as Scott Kimball, 43 and Mark Kimball, 19 — father and son — were charged with felony riot and felony criminal threatening.
Police would not say where the two live but their social media posts list both as Manchester residents.
Earlier in the day, an estimated 800 people gathered in Veterans Park for a march around downtown Manchester.
When Heather Williams of Stratham saw the diverse crowd in the park, she teared up.
“It feels so good to see this in person, to see people are angry,” the Stratham woman said.
Her mask, printed with the New England Patriots logo, slipped down her nose as she wiped her eyes.
Ama Owusu, 16, of Manchester, said she marched because she wants police and civilians to have a better relationship.
“As a black woman, I shouldn’t be nervous when I get around a police officer. I should be protected.”
She said the march felt liberating. “It feels like I’m supposed to be here,” she said.
“I have a black son and a black daughter. For the 25 years I’ve had them I’ve had to worry about them,” said protester Joede Brown. Her daughter doesn’t drive, she said, but her son has been pulled over by police.
“I’m just tired of it,” Brown said, through her silver-sequined mask.
Brown said she was surprised to see so many people at the demonstration, many of whom were white.
“I feel like there are more allies here than I thought, which is comforting to know,” Brown said.
Ronelle Tshiela, one of the protest’s organizers, said she felt good about the demonstration. But she wanted people to keep agitating for justice, to pressure their elected officials for reforms.
“What happens after is more important than what happens here today,” she said.