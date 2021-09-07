Two men are facing assault and riot charges after a woman was hit by a car and two men were assaulted in Manchester early Saturday, police said.
Officers responding to an area near the Tru by Hilton hotel, 135 Spring St., around 2:30 a.m. Saturday spoke with a witness who said a woman was hit by a car and a man assaulted, Manchester police said in a statement.
A caller reported a female was hit by a motor vehicle and people were actively fighting.
The man who had been assaulted was found lying in the road with serious injuries, while the woman who had been hit by the vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to police.
The witness told police he had also been attacked and his backpack was stolen when he tried to intervene.
Officers spoke to other witnesses, developed descriptions of two individuals and reviewed surveillance video of the incident before identifying Pedro Nunez, 20, and Ayei Akot, 22, as suspects, officials said.
Nunez was allegedly spotted running from the scene and taken into custody.
Around 10 a.m., officers arrived at a home on Exeter Avenue after receiving information that Akot may be inside.
Akot was seen running from the home, with police pursuing him on foot.
Akot allegedly entered a residence at 185 Union St., where officers set up a perimeter, used a robot to gain entry, and positioned a K-9 unit near the rear entrance.
Verbal commands were relayed over a loudspeaker, and Akot eventually complied and was taken into custody, police said.
Nunez was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, felony riot and resisting arrest.
Akot is facing charges of first-degree assault, felony riot, theft by unauthorized taking, robbery, falsifying evidence, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.