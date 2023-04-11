Two Ashland residents were arrested Monday in connection with reports of stolen mail last month across four communities.
On March 6, Holderness police began investigating thefts from mailboxes along with several other local police agencies.
After identifying two suspects involved and executing a search warrant, police recovered several items that were reported stolen from mailboxes in Holderness, Thornton, Campton and Bristol.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, acting on warrants, Campton and Holderness police arrested Rebekah Spear, 39, of Ashland following a motor vehicle stop on Town Pound Road in Campton.
The warrant out of Campton charges Spear with 14 class A misdemeanors of theft by unauthorized taking, resulting from an investigation into the thefts of mail that occurred in March.
During the arrest, Campton police reported finding suspected methamphetamine and oxycodone, as well as stolen mail, in the vehicle. Spear was also charged with possessing controlled drugs, a class B felony, and receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on cash bail to appear in the Plymouth District and Grafton County Superior Courts.
A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Buskey, 46, also of Ashland, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled drugs, a class B felony, and receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor.
Additional charges against Buskey are anticipated, police said in a statement. Buskey was bailed and released on personal recognizance to appear in the Grafton County Superior Court.