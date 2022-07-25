Two people are dead after a brazen daylight shooting on Sunday rocked the Canadian mountain resort town of Whistler, B.C.
Police responded to shots fired near the Sundial Hotel shortly after noon. One person died at the scene and a second succumbed to injuries at Whistler Medical Clinic, the Whistler Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.
Police later said the shooting appeared to be gang-related. They named the victims as Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal's brother was killed in a targeted hit last year in Vancouver, B.C., according to local media reports. Both victims in the Whistler shooting were known to police, according to homicide investigators.
"We believe this to be a targeted incident" in relation to an ongoing gang conflict, said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
"Though this was a brazen daytime shooting in a busy village, there is not believed to be any further risk to the public, thanks to the quick response of the Sea-to-Sky RCMP members," he added.
Multiple arrests were made, and a burning vehicle believed to be associated with the shooting - a hallmark of local gangland shootings - was located nearby, police said.
Gruesome videos circulating on social media showed two men lying face down outside the hotel in a pool of blood.
Sunday's shooting shocked the tightknit resort community. People scrambled for cover as reports of shots being fired spread through the village.
The resort operator, Whistler Blackcomb, said in a statement on Twitter that it was closing for the day "out of respect for all of those impacted." Lifts remained open while all remaining guests were brought down from the mountain.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community," the resort operator said.
Fatal shootings are rare in Canada compared with the United States, although they have grown in recent years - from 134 in 2013 to 277 in 2020, according to Statistics Canada. The percentage of homicides involving a firearm jumped from 26% to 37% in that period. Most gang firearm-related homicides in 2020 (63%) were committed with a handgun.
Canada introduced new gun-control legislation in May that, if passed, would implement a "national freeze" on buying, importing, transferring and selling handguns, effectively capping the number of such weapons already in the country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted at the time that gun violence has been getting worse in recent years. The nation "need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action, firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter," he said in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and across the U.S.-Canada border in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Washington Post's Amanda Coletta in Alberta, Canada, contributed to this report.