Two deaths under investigation on South River Road in Bedford
Carl Perreault
Aug 22, 2021
The suspicious deaths of two people are under investigation in Bedford. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski announced an investigation Saturday night at 250 South River Road but no other details.