HAMPTON FALLS - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after state police say they found crack cocaine hidden in a cookie box in their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Hampton Falls early Wednesday.
According to state police, around 12:03 a.m. State Trooper Geoffrey Miller stopped a Subaru Outback on Interstate 95 North for a speed offense. During the stop, Miller reported the vehicle’s owner and operator, identified by police as Adelso Chaves, 33, of Boston, Mass., gave his consent to search the vehicle.
During this search, Miller reported finding approximately 300 grams of crack cocaine hidden in a box of Chips Ahoy cookies.
Both Chaves and a passenger, identified by police as Tyquan Mack, 29, of Manhattan, New York were arrested and transported to the Rockingham County Jail.
At the jail a search of Mack ended with troopers finding approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine on his person, state police said in a release.
Both Chaves and Mack were charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell. Mack is also charged with resisting arrest and falsifying physical evidence.
Chaves and Mack were held on cash bail following their arrests, and arraigned on March 4 at Rockingham County Superior Court.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tr. Geoffrey Miller of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at 679-3333 or via email Geoffrey.Miller@dos.nh.gov.