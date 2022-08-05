An investigation into a large-scale, Woburn-based distribution , of illegal and unregulated drug products — some which authorities claim contained traces of fentanyl — resulted in charges against four men, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

The four men — Samuel Habib, 43 of Stratham, New Hampshire; Fadi Laioun, 37, of Las Vagas, Nevada; Charles Fischer, 43, of Kingston, New Hampshire; Jason Stock, 44, of Binghamton, New York — were each separately arraigned at various courts, according to Healey’s announcement.