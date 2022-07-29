Eight people were indicted by a grand jury in Boston today for allegedly money laundering and transmitting tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said. Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney claims that the eight individuals have used or stolen fraudulent gift cards to buy and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.

“Without money, there is no drug trade. Laundering drug profits is fundamental to drug trafficking activity. By eliminating the means by which drug suppliers clean their illicit proceeds, we cut off the life blood of their operations: money. In doing so, we help significantly limit the flow of drugs trafficked in our communities,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “We need to do everything possible to make the Commonwealth safer and combat the drug crisis.”