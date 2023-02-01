SAN FRANCISCO — Two Hells Angels members have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to involvement in a criminal enterprise, the first prison terms handed down since a dozen members of the motorcycle club were indicted in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen handed down federal prison sentences of 52 months to Damien Cesena and 30 months to David Salvatore Diaz III. Cesena and Diaz are among five Hells Angels members to plead guilty to federal offenses after three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November.