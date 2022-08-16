Two men have been indicted in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of unemployment compensation fraud.
The Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Employment Security allege Wayne P. Hamilton of East Hampstead received $36,177 and Juan M. Nunez of Haverhill, Mass., received $18,337 in unemployment benefits fraudulently, according to a news release.
The state alleges for 51 weeks between May 2, 2020 and April 17, 2021, Hamilton failed to disclose employment with Taylor Communications and Schwan’s Consumer Brands to the Department of Employment Security, according to the news release.
For the 51 weeks, Hamilton answered “no” to the question: “Last week, did you work or perform services? This includes just starting a new job, working part-time employment, or working for yourself, regardless of whether you have received payment.” He did not report the hours he did work and wages he earned, according to the news release.
The time period included “enhanced federal benefits” during the COVID-19 pandemic, which at one point provided an extra $600 per week.
Nunez “knowingly failed” to disclose his employment and earnings for 31 weeks between April 18, 2020 to April 10, 2021. He also answered “no” to a question on work performed and received enhanced federal benefits.
Both are set to be arraigned on Sept. 16 in Rockingham Superior Court.