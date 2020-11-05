Two people have been indicted by a Texas grand jury with the murder of James and Michelle Butler, the Rumney couple whose bodies were found in a shallow grave on South Padre Island last year.
Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr of Utah were charged on Oct. 22 by a Kleberg County grand jury with intentionally and knowingly shooting the New Hampshire couple to death during a “criminal transaction.” The shooting took place on or around Oct. 17, 2019, according to court documents. The bodies were found about nine days later.
Williams and Noverr had previously been indicted in January on charges of felony theft and tampering with evidence.
The Butlers parked their RV at a free beach campsite for a few days as they made their way to Florida to sell Christmas trees. The Butlers had been traveling the country by RV, working temporary jobs as they went.
Williams and Noverr stole the Butlers Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and trailer and drove into Mexico, where they were later found and extradited back to the U.S.