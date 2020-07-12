MANCHESTER — Two people were injured in a shooting that occurred just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Union Street, police said.
Police responded to the area of 1454 Union St. for a disturbance where gunshots were reported, according to a news release.
“Officers confirmed that shots were fired and that there were two people injured,” the news release reads. “At this time there is no reason to believe that the public is in any danger and all those involved have been identified and accounted for.”
The incident is under investigation. No other information was available Sunday morning.