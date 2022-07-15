CONCORD — Two young adults from the Lawrence, Mass., area have been formally charged with the December burglary and theft of 12 guns from a Derry gun shop, a crime that closely resembles three other burglaries last year.
In all cases, a federal grand jury has indicted Lawrence-area men aged 18 to 20. All involved stolen cars driven into New Hampshire. And all involve burglaries of southern New Hampshire gun dealers close to the border.
“The information available in the public record does not indicate a connection between the cases,” said Mary Ellen McMahon, a spokesman for Jane Young, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
The latest case, announced this week by Young, involved the Dec. 8 burglary of Second Amendment Arms in Derry.
Lawrence resident Jaythean Diaz, 19, and Haverhill resident Gary Ortiz, 18, each face a single charge of conspiracy to steal firearms from a licensed gun shop.
Indictments allege that four people traveled in separate vehicles to the New Hampshire Water Treatment Facility in Salem, where they all got into a single car — a stolen Chevrolet Cruze and drove to Second Amendment Arms in Derry.
Three burglarized the shop. The haul included one Ruger .22-caliber rifle and 11 handguns, including six 9mm handguns, and four .38-caliber handguns.
The other two are not named in the indictments.
Diaz’ lawyer said he has just been appointed and has not had the opportunity to receive information in discovery, the process where prosecutors turn over their evidence against his client.
“Right now, he is 100% innocent, and we look forward to addressing the charges,” said Richard F. Monteith Jr. of Londonderry.
Both Diaz and Ortiz were arrested in Lawrence on Wednesday and later released. They are under electronic monitoring and must comply with an overnight curfew.
The earlier burglaries took place in August, September and October and involve gun dealers in Milford, Windham and Brentwood. When authorities announced the earlier arrests, they said only some of the stolen firearms were recovered.
In a statement about the latest case, authorities made no mention of the whereabouts of the stolen firearms.