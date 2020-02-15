HUDSON — A December traffic stop led to drug charges for two men this week.
On Dec. 27, a Hudson police officer pulled over Kyle Barka, 27, of Nashua. Barka was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license with prior convictions, driving while suspended for driving while intoxicated and driving without providing proof of insurance.
Police seized Barka's car and later obtained a warrant to search it. In a news release, police said they found drugs.
Hudson police arrested Barka again on Feb. 10, this time for possession of controlled drugs. Barka is set to be arraigned Feb. 20 in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua. Barka also had an outstanding Nashua Police Department arrest warrant for theft, and Hudson police released Barka to Nashua police custody.
Hudson police then issued an arrest warrant for Barka's cousin, Nathan Barka, 38, of Londonderry.
Nathan Barka was arrested Feb. 14, and charged with class A felony possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense. He was released on $250.00 for appearance Feb. 27 at Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.