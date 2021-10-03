Two New Hampshire men are facing drunk driving charges following separate car crashes in Hooksett after claiming to leave a concert at the Jewel Nightclub in Manchester, police said.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooksett police responded to the Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) campus near the North River Road and Martins Ferry Road intersection for a report that Campus Safety heard a loud crash and located a vehicle in the woods.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding a 2017 GMC Terrain in a wooded area with significant damage. There were no occupants in the vehicle but a short time later police reported finding a man identified as Brandon Arrington, 31, of Alton lying on the ground nearby.
Arrington was determined to have been the driver and lone occupant of the GMC, and displayed “signs of intoxication” and stated he was coming from the Lorna Shore concert at the Jewel Nightclub in Manchester, Hooksett Police Sgt. Valerie Lamy said in a statement.
Arrington was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, where he was arrested for DUI. He declined a blood-alcohol test, was released on personal recognizance bail and left in the care of the hospital, police said.
Around 11:30 p.m. that same night, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on West River Road, just north of Cross Road.
Hooksett police reported a 2010 Subaru Legacy off the road. The Legacy hit a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole and vehicle, police said.
A man identified as Nicholas Shupe, 28, of Concord was found walking on West River Road by Bayview Terrace. He denied being the driver of the Legacy or being involved in an accident when questioned by officers, Sgt. Lamy said, but several witnesses told police Shupe had been driving the vehicle.
Shupe “showed signs of intoxication” police said in a release, and reported he was also coming from the Jewel Nightclub “where he had been drinking.”
He declined to participate in a standardized field sobriety testing and he was arrested for DUI and conduct after an accident, police said.
Shupe was taken to the Hooksett Police Department, where he refused a breath test. He was bailed and released on personal recognizance to a sober individual.
Arrington and Shupe are both scheduled to be arraigned at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on October 13.