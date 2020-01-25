MANCHESTER — Police are looking into a mysterious shooting Friday night that left two men injured — but not talking.
In a brief news release, police said two men in their 20s arrived at a city hospital with serious gunshot wounds late that night. However, there was no evidence the shooting had happened in Manchester, they said.
“Also, the victims are not making any indications that the incident was random in nature, nor are they giving any details as to what happened,” the release stated.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 668-8711, or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040.