Residents of Manchester and Nashua are among seven people from around New England charged after police busted what they say was a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation.
Police in Massachusetts worked with federal investigators to investigate the alleged trafficking group, and several were arrested Thursday, including Eric Daneault, 45, of Manchester, and Andre Watson, 45, of Nashua.
Law enforcement first learned of what they say was trafficking from a cooperating witness, someone working with police in hopes of getting a less serious sentence for their own drug trafficking and money laundering convictions.
According to an affidavit written by a Reading, Mass., police detective, the cooperator told police about what they claimed was a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking group.
Police said they identified a Coventry, R.I., resident, Rashat Alkayisi, as a distributor who put out multiple pounds of methamphetamine. According to the affidavit, the cooperator bought meth from Alkayisi and another Rhode Island man in late 2020.
Investigators said they used location data from Alkayisi's car and cell phone as he traveled around Massachusetts in April. According to the affidavit, police thought Alkayisi was making deliveries of methamphetamine.
Law enforcement obtained a warrant to intercept Alkayisi’s phone calls, and listened to the calls in May and June. Police said they overheard Alkayisi talk about drug transactions and debts, and listened to his calls as he traveled around Massachusetts again.
Investigators allege the two New Hampshire men, Watson and Daneault, were regular customers of Alkayisi. The two are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Between May 20 and June 25, law enforcement seized 152 pounds of methamphetamine they say was related to Alkayisi's network, including a shipment of four packages that contained 100 pounds of meth seized June 1, and a package containing 30 pounds of meth seized June 25.
The 152-pounds seizure is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in New England, said Joseph Bonovolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division.
Large potions of the indictment are redacted, including the names of at least three defendants.