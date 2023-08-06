Loaded firearm recovered, two NH men arrested after hitting police cruiser in Mass.

Two New Hampshire men were arrested Friday in Massachusetts after one of them allegedly struck a Boston police officer and cruiser with their vehicle. Officers found a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with a magazine capable of holding 15 rounds, loaded with 1 round in the chamber, and 13 rounds in the magazine, police said in a statement.

Courtesy Boston Police Department

Isiah Calden 20, of Manchester, and Xavier Luis Morel, 21, of Hillsboro, were taken into custody Friday around 3:42 p.m. in the Dorchester/Mattapan area following a motor vehicle crash where a firearm was recovered.