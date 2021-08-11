Two New Hampshire men are facing federal charges involving pandemic-related fraud, officials said Wednesday.
Michael Rosa, 61, of Salem, and George Adyns, 50, of Sandown, have been charged with participating in pandemic-related wire fraud schemes, Acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley announced.
According to a federal grand jury indictment, the men allegedly defrauded government programs intended to provide economic assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The indictment alleges that Rosa and Adyns laid off employees from two companies they controlled -- Enviromart and KSC Industrial.
The indictment alleges the men directed the employees to continue working for the companies while collecting unemployment insurance payments from New Hampshire Employment Security, including the additional $600 emergency weekly benefits provided for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The indictment also alleges Adyns applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
Court documents allege Adyns made multiple false representations on the loan applications and improperly used the personal identifying information of one the company’s employees to obtain the funds. In addition to wire fraud charges, Adyns also is charged with aggravated identity theft.
Both men were arrested Wednesday morning. They were released pending trial, scheduled for October 5.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of the Inspector General, and the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, with assistance from New Hampshire Employment Security and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force earlier this year.