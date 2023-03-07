A view shows Mexican Army vehicles escorting an ambulance carrying the two Americans which survived after being kidnapped by gunmen, toward the Veterans International Bridge to cross to Brownsville

A view shows Mexican Army vehicles escorting an ambulance carrying the two Americans which survived after being kidnapped by gunmen, toward the Veterans International Bridge to cross to Brownsville, U.S., Texas, in Matamoros, Mexico March 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a video obtained by REUTERS.  

MEXICO CITY -- Two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen on Friday after they drove into northeast Mexico have been found dead, and the two survivors have returned to the United States, the local government said on Tuesday.

"Of the four, two of them have died, there's one person injured, and the other person is alive," Americo Villarreal, governor of the border state of Tamaulipas where the four crossed into, said on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the latter held a daily news conference.

Two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico found dead

Members of the National Guard escort ambulances (not pictured) carrying the two Americans which survived after being kidnapped by gunmen, toward the Veterans International Bridge to cross to Brownsville, U.S. Texas, in Matamoros, Mexico March 7, 2023.