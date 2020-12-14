Police flocked to a south Manchester condominium complex around noon Monday after two people were found dead, authorities said.
As of Monday afternoon, homicide prosecutors with the Attorney General's office had described the deaths of two people at the Tall Pines condominiums as untimely.
The Manchester Police Department crime scene van was parked outside 1345 Bodwell Road for hours. A police officer restricted access into the rear parking lot to police vehicles and resident vehicles.
Crime scene tape roped off one car in the parking lot.
Police logged a call from the address at 11:55 a.m. as a medical problem.
A resident said at one point police cleared out residents from the apartment building, which has about 30 units. But residents eventually returned to their apartments, she said.
Authorities often use the term "untimely deaths" in the beginning of an investigation until a medical examiner arrives and can make a determination of what led to the deaths.