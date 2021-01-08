Gunshots rang in the West Side of Manchester overnight Thursday in two incidents separated by about two miles and an hour's time. Police made one arrest.
Manchester police said they arrested Carlos Marsach, 20, on a charge of felony reckless conduct.
Police said Marsach became involved in a confrontation outside 25 Laval St. minutes before midnight. Police allege he fired several rounds from his handgun.
It does not appear anyone was shot, police said.
Then about 12:50 a.m., police received a call about gunshots from the Manchester Garden Apartments complex. Police said the gunfire followed a gathering where people were shouting and playing loud music from vehicles 114 Garden Drive.
Police said they located two spent shell casings. The two locations are about two miles apart.