DOVER - Two Rochester men were arrested on multiple charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated, transporting drugs and other charges Sunday following an early morning pursuit, state police said.
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a state trooper was traveling north on Old Rochester Road in Dover when a vehicle traveling south failed to dim its headlights, according to police. The trooper reversed direction to conduct a motor vehicle stop and reported seeing the vehicle in question, a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, unable to stay within its lane of travel.
According to police, the Jeep had significantly increased its speed to approximately 80 mph in an apparent attempt to elude apprehension, and a pursuit ensued.
State police said the driver of the Jeep, identified as Joshua Day, 29, of Rochester continued to drive in a hazardous manner and was unable to maintain lane control as the vehicle traveled west on Indian Brook Drive then north onto Sixth Street.
Shortly after turning onto Sixth Street, the Jeep allegedly came to a stop near 385 Sixth St. and both Day and a second occupant of the vehicle, identified as Adrien Sanders, 34, also of Rochester, were taken into custody without further incident, police said.
Day was charged with alleged aggravated DWI, operating without a valid license, reckless driving, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and disobeying an officer. Sanders was charged with control of premises where drugs are kept.
Day and Sanders were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in the Dover District Court Oct. 6.