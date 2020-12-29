Manchester police say they are seeking an armed man who evaded two police searches early Tuesday morning after he pointed a gun at a woman and her child and threatened to kill her.
One search centered on an alley around Auburn and Beech streets. During the search, police issued a text alert for people to "stay out of the area," which police have recently described as one of the most dangerous areas of the city.
The second search centered on a crash on Interstate 93 just south of Exit 6. Manchester police believed their suspect was involved in the crash, and New Hampshire State Police searched the area for several hours, ending up empty handed again.
Police said they are seeking Manchester resident Franklin Castillo, 27, on charges of criminal threatening, child endangerment, reckless conduct and disobeying an officer.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Police said a woman claims he pointed a gun at her and her baby at a Lake Avenue address and threatened to kill her before taking off in a car.
Police located the unoccupied car near an Auburn Street alley and Beech Street. Police believed they saw him walking in the area and ordered the suspect to stop, but he refused, and officers lost sight of him.
Police established a perimeter and started a search. Then the crash took place on the highway. Police believe Castillo may have switched cars.
Police provided a 2015 mug shot of a clean-cut Castillo provided by Lawrence, but police cautioned that he has since grown long dreadlocks.
He was last seen wearing shorts, and dark T-shirt and white shoes.