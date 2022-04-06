Two shot at South Carolina factory, gunman, described as former employee, kills self By Lyn Riddle The State Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two people were shot at an Anderson County plastics plant Tuesday night before the gunman killed himself.The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. at FRÄNKISCHE, a family owned company headquartered in Bavaria.Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore identified the gunman as Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr, 51, of Anderson. The death was ruled a suicide.Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride described the shooter as a former employee who killed himself with a single shot. He was armed with a rifle, McBride said.About 30 employees were at the factory and all but the two who were shot were able to run next door to Tipsy Tavern restaurant, where workers locked the doors and turned out the lights.McBride said one of those shot was transported by EMS to an area hospital and was in critical condition. The other went by private car.McBride said the incident was over by the time deputies arrived. None of them fired a weapon.He praised the reactions of the employees, saying "the best thing to do is get the hell out.""It's a very scary scene, a very sad scene," he said.The company employs about 5,000 people worldwide and makes corrugated pipe systems for drainage, electrical, building technology, automotive and industrial applications.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Adam Montgomery, father of missing girl, waives court appearance Texas ‘Boogaloo Bois’ member gets more than 4 years in prison for rioting in aftermath of Floyd murder Aggravated DUI charge for Stoddard man after crash into school bus Police ask for help investigating 2017 death of Nashua baby Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio pleads not guilty to charges tied to U.S. Capitol attack Sununu backs closing loophole after Harmony Montgomery case Load more {{title}} Most Popular Maine armed robbery suspect caught in NH after high-speed chase Manchester police issue warning after third card skimmer in less than a week found in local store Mother charged in connection with daughter's overdose to plead guilty Girlfriend of Adam Montgomery found dead; she told cops she never knew about Harmony Alleged Massachusetts child rapist arrested in New Hampshire Adam Montgomery charged with theft, firearms charges Award for information leading to missing child Harmony Montgomery grows to $150,000 Manchester man accused of robbing banks in NH, Mass. Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a new trial after juror revelations comes up short Somersworth man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge Request News Coverage