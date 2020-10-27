Two Somersworth men are facing felony charges related to the unintentional discharges of their firearms.
On Monday about 3:40 p.m., police responded to 14 First St. for a reported shooting involving a 53-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest area.
The man was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment, where he is in stable condition, according to police officials.
An investigation revealed that an acquaintance, Raymond Picard, 47, was allegedly unloading a .22 caliber pistol in the vicinity of the man when the firearm discharged and a round struck him.
Picard, who lives at that address, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was released on personal recognizance bail and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.
On Saturday, 27-year-old Joshua Conley was arrested and also charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after a round from his 9 mm handgun discharged and went into a wall shared with an adjacent apartment at 5 Kings Lane.
Conley, who lives at that address, was allegedly handling the gun when it discharged.
Police say people were home in the adjacent apartment at the time but nobody was injured.
Conley was released on personal recognizance bond with a court date to be determined at Strafford County Superior Court.
Reckless conduct with a deadly weapon is a Class B felony. If convicted, Picard and Conley could each be sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison.
If anyone has information about either incident, they can call Somersworth police at 692-2111.