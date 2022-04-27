breaking Two suspicious deaths reported in Gorham Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State and local officials are investigating the “suspicious” deaths of two individuals in Gorham, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office.The release said additional information "will be released as it becomes available." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Federal prosecutors add new charges in Keene Bitcoin case FBI joins investigation into Reid murders Barnstead man gets 10-20 years in prison for shooting dump truck driver Alton man pleads guilty to voting in NH and Mass. in 2016 general election Load more {{title}} Most Popular Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant' Barnstead man gets 10-20 years in prison for shooting dump truck driver Manchester man arrested for attempted sexual assault At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant' 12 men arrested, 9.5 pounds of fentanyl seized after investigation, raids in Salem and Lawrence, Mass. Trooper admits to illegal search; his lawyer said he's being scapegoated Alleged driver in fatal Conway crash was three times over legal blood alcohol limit Hells Angels RICO trial to begin includes allegation of murder over behavior at Laconia Motorcycle Week Concord police continue request for public's help in investigation of Reid homicides Request News Coverage