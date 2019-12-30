KENSINGTON — A Plaistow teenager is facing charges after the car he was driving went airborne and slammed into a house shortly after guests had left a holiday party Friday night, police said.
Miles David Porter, 18, was charged with reckless operation, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and transporting alcohol by a minor in a motor vehicle, following the crash at 15 Stumpfield Road.
According to Police Chief Scott Cain, emergency personnel were called to the residence just before 10 p.m. after Porter’s 2016 Nissan Altima went off the road and struck the house, which sustained heavy structural damage.
Cain said Porter was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control at a corner and hit a stone wall. The car went airborne and crashed into the house, he said.
A preliminary investigation shows the estimated speed of travel was between 75 and 90 miles per hour in a posted 30 mph zone, Cain said.
Witnesses told police that Porter exited out the rear window of the vehicle and disposed of a bottle in nearby woods, Cain said.
Police officer Sean Wlasuk found a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in the woods where witnesses described seeing Porter after the crash, Cain said.
Porter was transported to the Seabrook Emergency Room but was later transferred to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for observation.
His front-seat passenger, identified as 18-year-old Cameron Marino, also of Plaistow, was injured and taken to Exeter Hospital. He was also later transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
No one inside the house was injured. The homeowner told police that a family holiday party had been held at the residence that night, with everyone leaving about 30 minutes before the crash.
Porter is scheduled to appear in Brentwood Circuit Court on Feb. 13.
