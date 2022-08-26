George Foreman, the former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, is accused of sexually abusing two women when they were teenagers in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The separate lawsuits were filed under the pseudonyms Denise F. and Gwen H., according to Reuters. Denise alleges that Foreman started grooming her when she was 8 years old and sexually abused her when she was 15. Gwen claims Foreman abused and raped her when she was 15 and 16. Both women, who are now in their 60s, said they met Foreman as young children through their fathers, who were boxing associates of Foreman.